Online OPD ticketing system gets functional at VIMSAR

SAMBALPUR: The online ticketing system for the Outpatient Departments (OPD) of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences And Research (VIMSAR), Burla became operational on Friday. The development came in the wake of recent protests staged by junior doctors, house surgeons and students of the institute demanding a streamlined process for improved patient care.

The online system would reduce waiting time and minimise overcrowding at the offline ticket counters in the hospital. The patients can book a slot online and get OPD tickets by registering on the ‘e-swasthya’ portal of the state government. The tickets are available for 13 departments including dental, ENT, general medicine, general surgery, gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, psychiatric, pulmonary medicine, radiotherapy, skin and community medicine.

Director Bhabagrahi Mishra said, the new facility will benefit a lot of patients especially those coming from distant places. “The system will be managed by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC),” he informed.

General secretary of House Surgeons Union, Rohan Kumar Nayak expressed his thankfulness to the state government for taking immediate action on their demands.

Two printing kiosks would be installed on the hospital premises soon which will help patients print the online OPD tickets just by scanning a QR code, informed the director adding, “An online system for accessing the reports of various tests would be implemented soon at the hospital for faster diagnosis and treatment.”