Post alliance drama, BJP takes on BJD over water, waste in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: With dust settling on the collapsed alliance between BJP and BJD, the saffron party on Saturday sharpened its attack on the state government accusing it of turning a blind eye to the impending summer crisis and solid waste management across the state including the capital city.

BJP MLA Mukesh Mahaling questioned why no action has been initiated by the state government against Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) under municipal laws for its failure to properly dispose of garbage, generated in the state capital everyday. The civic body’s apathy has created a waste hill right in the middle of the city. Mahaling alleged solid waste management is in a mess across all urban local bodies (ULBs) of the state.

The BJP legislator also raised the issue of impending water crisis during summer and the alleged failure of the state government in addressing it. Around 70 per cent water bodies in the state have dried up while water of ones like Daya river and Gangua canal is not fit for consumption owing to large-scale pollution.