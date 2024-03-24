Samal camps in New Delhi to finalise list for LS seats

BHUBANESWAR: Even as possibility of an alliance with the BJD is over, state president of the BJP Manmohan Samal and organisational secretary Manas Mohanty are camping at New Delhi to finalise the party’s candidate list for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Samal told mediapersons before leaving for New Delhi on Saturday that the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting underway at New Delhi is likely to endorse the list of candidates for Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. Samal said the first phase candidate list for Odisha will be announced after clearance by the CEC.

Sources said candidates for the some of the key constituencies like Puri, Bhubaneswar, Puri and Sundargarh are likely to be announced in the first phase. The four phase elections in Odisha will start from May 13 and the last phase polls will be held on June 1. The BJP has so far announced 291 candidates in four phases on March 2, March 13, March 20 and March 21.