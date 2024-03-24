Social media headache for ticket aspirants in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Social media is a two-edged sword and with elections round the corner, the platform is being increasingly used for mud-slinging and maligning the image of ticket aspirants.

Two aspirants of ticket from BJD, in complaints with the city’s cyber police station, have alleged they are being targeted on social media by unscrupulous elements who wish to tarnish their image. The first complainant, Himansu Mohanty of Kukudanga within Salipur police limits aspires for a BJD ticket and has floated a parallel organisation in Salipur Assembly segment. In his complaint lodged on March 18, Himansu has alleged one Saroj Kumar Biswal tarnished his image by posting false and baseless information on Facebook.

“Biswal posted that my four-wheeler has been seized by Commissionerate Police for transporting ganja. There is no truth in it as the vehicle is with me. After coming across the post, I confirmed that my opponents are conspiring against me and trying to hurt me through false and fabricated propaganda,” said Himansu while urging cyber police to investigate the case and initiate necessary action against the culprits.

Similarly, Rupali Lenka, also a ticket aspirant, complained some miscreants have posted objectionable remarks about her and her husband on Facebook through three fake IDs in the last few months. “Such false propaganda where obscene language is used has been tarnishing my personal and my husband’s image in the society,” said Lenka. Cyber IIC Rasmita Jena said, “Since the offences are not cognisable, we have written to authorities of Facebook to delete the posts and block the fake IDs.”