Three killed in road accident in Odisha, villagers stage road block

JAJPUR: Three youths were killed after their motorcycle was reportedly hit by a speeding truck near the main gate of Jindal Stainless plant at Kalinga Nagar here on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Chakradhar Saonia (28) of Suanla village in the industrial area and Anil Hansda (29) and Sunil Hansda (17), both siblings of Tangiriapala village under Duburi.

The incident took place while the trio was travelling to Jajpur Road from Duburi on a bike in the afternoon. A speeding truck reportedly hit them from behind. While siblings died on the spot, Saonia sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Danagadi community health centre (CHC) where he was declared brought dead.

Following the mishap, the driver of the truck sped away. On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the bike. The incident sparked tension in the area with locals gathering on the spot and staging a road blockade. Vehicular traffic on the Jajpur Road-Duburi stretch was disrupted for quite some time before police managed to restore normalcy.

The locals demanded identification of the truck and arrest of the driver. They also demanded concrete measures to check road mishaps in the area.

Police seized the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. “We are verifying the footage of CCTV cameras installed near the mishap site to find out the reason behind the accident,” a police officer added.