Two orphaned kids from Odisha urge President to waive off loan

BARGARH: Two orphaned children have written to the President of India and the NHRC seeking their intervention into regular court summons issued to them by SBI over unpaid loan their late father had taken.

Prateek Priyadarshi Puta (11) and Prajeet Priyadarshi Puta (7) of Phalshapadar village in Balangir’s Tusra area, lost their father Bidhu Bhusan Puta and mother to Covid in 2020 and 2021 respectively. After their parents’ death, custody of the children was given to their maternal grandfather who lives in Kenadhipa village of Sambalpur.

In January this year they received a summons for settlement of issue from the court of Civil Judge, Bargarh and were asked to appear on January 30, 2024 for recovery of over Rs 4.9 lakh. Though they appeared in the court, the experience left them traumatised.

With no option left, the kids in the letter to the President, have requested to waive off the loan amount charged by the SBI.