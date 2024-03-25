18 labourers from Odisha held captive in Punjab rescued

ROURKELA: Eighteen Odia labourers reportedly held captive by their employers in Punjab have been rescued and are likely to reach Rourkela in a couple of days. The labourers including nine from Rourkela were rescued by some social activists.

Sources said three months back, 15 labourers from D Cabin, R Cabin and Mangal Bazaar areas within Bondamunda police limits of Rourkela were taken to Punjab on the false promise of better pay and living condition. However, they were subjected to inhuman treatment and not paid as promised. They were reportedly held captive by their employers and threatened with dire consequences. Their plight came to light after six of the 15 labourers managed to escape and reached Bondamunda 10 days back.

On March 15, family members of the remaining nine labourers filed a complaint in the office of the joint labour commissioner (JLC), Rourkela seeking their rescue. They also accused agent Bhawani Panda of Bondamunda and supplier Abdul Ali of taking them to Punjab and handing them over to labour contractor Barkat Ali Khan who worked for a plywood company there.