18 labourers from Odisha held captive in Punjab rescued

ROURKELA: Eighteen Odia labourers reportedly held captive by their employers in Punjab have been rescued and are likely to reach Rourkela in a couple of days. The labourers including nine from Rourkela were rescued by some social activists.
Sources said three months back, 15 labourers from D Cabin, R Cabin and Mangal Bazaar areas within Bondamunda police limits of Rourkela were taken to Punjab on the false promise of better pay and living condition. However, they were subjected to inhuman treatment and not paid as promised. They were reportedly held captive by their employers and threatened with dire consequences. Their plight came to light after six of the 15 labourers managed to escape and reached Bondamunda 10 days back.
On March 15, family members of the remaining nine labourers filed a complaint in the office of the joint labour commissioner (JLC), Rourkela seeking their rescue. They also accused agent Bhawani Panda of Bondamunda and supplier Abdul Ali of taking them to Punjab and handing them over to labour contractor Barkat Ali Khan who worked for a plywood company there.
After coordinating with local labour officials and police, social activists Lakhan Lohar, Amrit Kaur and Kulwant Kaur of Bondamunda left for Punjab on March 19. With help of different police stations in Punjab, the trio traced and rescued 18 Odia labourers including the nine of Rourkela from Pathankot and Gurdaspur.
Lohar said while searching for the nine persons from Rourkela, they traced seven labourers of Bhadrak and two of Mayurbhanj districts. They were also informed about two more Odia labourers and efforts are underway to trace them.
District labour officer (DLO) of Sundargarh Dibyajyoti Nayak said the matter was already informed to higher-ups in the department. The assistant labour officer was also inquiring into the matter. After the rescued labourers return, more details would be available and appropriate action taken against the culprits for violation of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act.