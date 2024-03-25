Chiranjib Biswal skips Congress party meets, triggers BJD entry buzz

JAGATSINGHPUR: The conspicuous absence of Congress leader Chiranjib Biswal during announcement of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming elections has set off speculations about the former MLA joining BJD.

On Saturday, Congress president of Jagatsinghpur unit Natabar Barik convened a press meet to unveil the party’s manifesto. While several local leaders attended the meet, Biswal stayed away from the party event.

With the General Elections barely two months away, Biswal’s absence from several party meetings in the district including the recent press conference has sparked speculation about the leader quitting Congress.

In February, local Congress leaders had organised a get-together at Nuagaon after Biswal’s suspension from the party was revoked. Notably, the leaders had not used any Congress banner or symbol at the event.

During the event, Biswal had said he would announce his plans for his political future in 10 days. However, a month has passed without any development.

Congress spokesman Hemant Rath acknowledged Biswal’s frequent absence from party meetings including four press conferences in the district. He also informed that though Congress has recommended Biswal’s name to the AICC for the Jagatsinghpur Assembly seat, the leader is skipping party meetings regularly.

Contacted, the former Jagatsinghpur MLA said he is yet to decide the party from which he would contest the elections. “I will soon announce whether to contest the polls on a Congress ticket or not,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Congress in its manifesto has promised establishment of a medical college and hospital in Jagatsinghpur. Besides, the manifesto promises a monthly pension of `2,000 for farmers, free distribution of 200 units of electricity to domestic consumers, employment for around five lakh youths and an unemployment allowance of `3,000 per month.