Dacoity bid foiled, four held and one on the run in Odisha

DHENKANAL: Motanga police on Saturday arrested four dacoits and foiled their dacoity attempt on Hindol road area. The arrested are Raj Kishore Nayak (34), Sraban Nayak (23), Santosh Mahakud (42) and Alok Bhutia (40), all belong to local villages of Dhenkanal.

However, the fifth accused Bablu Nayak managed to escape during the raid. A cash of Rs 15,000, a pistol, two bhujalis and a sword were seized from their possession.

The additional SP Suryamani Pradhan said, during a night patrolling by police team at Hindol jungle, they found some criminals assembled with armed weapons. Acting on a tip-off, he rushed to the spot, foiled their plan and nabbed four criminals while the fifth one managed to escape.

Pradhan said the criminals were brought to the police station where they confessed to planning a dacoity in the local area.

All the arrested have been produced in the court on Sunday, there were several cases pending against them in various police stations of the district, he added.