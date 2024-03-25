Irani Ray, husband Lala Manoj Ray join BJD

BHUBANESWAR: Days after quitting BJP, Irani Ray, who had unsuccessfully contested the Nayagarh Assembly elections in 2019, joined the BJD along with her husband Lala Manoj Ray on Sunday.

Accompanied by hundreds of party workers at Sankha Bhawan, the couple joined the ruling party in presence of sitting BJD MLA from Nayagarh Arun Sahoo and Rajya Sabha members Manas Mangaraj and Sasmit Patra.

Speaking to mediapersons, Irani said her efforts to strengthen the BJP in Nayagarh were not acknowledged though she had given her 100 per cent to the party. “That is the reason why I resigned from the BJP along with supporters,” she added. Irani further said she joined BJD as she was impressed by the people-oriented work of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the transparency in functioning of the government as well as the party. “I will carry out whatever work is given to me by the chief minister to achieve the target of new Odisha,” she said.

Sources said Irani quit BJP as the saffron party is likely to field Pratyusha Rajeshwari Kumari from the Nayagarh seat. Pratyusha, a former MP from Kandhamal, had quit BJD before 2019 election.

Irani had received 66,737 votes from Nayagarh in the 2019 Assembly election which she contested on a BJP ticket. Sources said it is not yet clear in what role she will be utilised by the BJD as the party is likely to repeat former minister Arun Sahoo from Nayagarh. However, her joining is likely to strengthen the BJD in Nayagarh.