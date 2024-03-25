NDRF to conduct safety audit of Nandankanan ropeway in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will conduct a mock drill at Nandankanan as part of safety audit of the newly-launched ropeway service in the zoo on May 5.

Zoo authorities said the mock exercise has been planned as part of regular safety inspection of the cable car facility at the zoological park. It will be the first such exercise of the disaster response force after launch of the service in November 17 last year.

According to officials, over 60,000 visitors to the zoo have already availed the facility in the last four months. The ropeway over Kanjia lake starts from the zoo campus and culminates at the botanical garden covering a distance of around 626 metre. Built with monocables and two towers, it provides cable transport service to around 400 visitors in an hour.

Notably, the ropeway managed by Kolkata-based Damodar Ropeway Infra Limited (DRIL) was in news after misinformation regarding its breakdown spread prompting the zoo authorities to issue a clarification. According to zoo officials, all norms of Odisha Ropeway Act are being strictly followed in its operation and management.