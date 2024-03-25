NGT forms committee to probe kidney ailment related deaths in Jajpur’s Kaliapani

CUTTACK: Alleged kidney ailments related deaths due to severe water pollution in Kaliapani under Sukinda tehsil of Jajpur district has come under the scanner of National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A four-member committee, constituted on Thursday, has been asked to submit a report within four weeks with regard to the deaths as alleged in a complaint lodged by Mantu Das, a resident of Jajpur Sadar. The committee includes senior scientists of Odisha Pollution Control Board, Central Pollution Control Board, Central Ground Water Board, and collector and district magistrate of Jajpur, or his representative not below the rank of additional district magistrate.

The complaint letter had alleged that within a period of one month, 10-15 individuals have tragically lost their lives to kidney related ailments after consuming contaminated groundwater and water from nearby ponds and other water bodies. Das cited the names of nine deceased. NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata which registered the complaint as a suo motu application felt the matter requires consideration.