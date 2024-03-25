No sight of Olive Ridleys at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary in Odisha, blame on inclement weather

KENDRAPARA: The annual spectacle of thousands of Olive Ridley turtles mass nesting at Nasi 1 and 2 islands of Gahirmatha marine sanctuary is so far missing this year, setting off speculations about its causes among wildlife lovers and experts.
Last year, 5,12,175 Olive Ridleys laid eggs at Gahirmatha from March 8 to March 13. But this year, arribada is yet to start due to the recent untimely rain and rough sea.
Forest range officer of Gahirmatha Pradosh Moharana said the turtles need a dry beach to lay eggs. “Mass nesting of Olive Ridleys has been delayed this year due to inclement weather. But we hope the turtles will come in large numbers to lay eggs soon as thousands of Olive Ridleys have already congregated in the sea off Gahirmatha to lay eggs.”
Moharana further said the Forest department has made all arrangements for arribada of the turtles. The beach was recently cleaned for the arrival of turtles. “Since November 1 last year, we have arrested around 377 fishermen and seized 37 boats and trawlers for violating the fishing ban in Gahirmatha,” he added.
Sources said untimely rain, constant erosion of the nesting site, illegal fishing, illumination of the missile test range at nearby Abdul Kalam island near Nasi 1 and 2 islands are the main factors for the delay in mass nesting of the turtles.
The state government has imposed a six-month fishing ban from November 1 to May 31 to protect the endangered Olive Ridley turtles in Gahirmatha. Personnel of the marine police stations at Jamboo, Talachua and Paradip are helping the forest officials to prevent illegal fishing in the sanctuary areas.
Besides, the Forest department has established 16 turtle protection camps including two offshore ones at Barunei and Babubali islands to protect the Olive Ridleys.