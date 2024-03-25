Notorious burglar held with Rs 21 lakh in cash, 700 gm gold in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: City police on Sunday arrested a notorious burglar and seized Rs 21 lakh in cash along with 700 gm gold ornaments worth around Rs 42 lakh, seven kg silver jewellery valued at Rs 4.20 lakh, a Royal Enfield bullet, another motorcycle and two crowbars from him.

The accused, Parsuram Giri of Balasore’s Sultanpur has around 23 cases registered against him at Pahala, Mancheswar, Saheed Nagar, Laxmisagar, Badagada, Lingaraj and Dhauli police stations between 2021 and 2024. He was nabbed during night blocking on Saturday.

Giri mostly broke into locked houses and flats by scaling the boundary walls and opening iron grills of windows using crowbars. He operated between 1 am and 3 am and did not bother about his act being recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the houses. He availed services of ride-sharing companies to reach his targets and avoided walking on main roads. In case, the accused came face-to-face with PCR vehicle personnel, he managed to hoodwink them by giving different excuses.