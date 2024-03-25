Odisha: Experts delve into architectural marvels of Sun temple at Konark

BHUBANESWAR: One of the most interesting aspects of Sun temple at Konark is the innovative use of locally -available building materials in its construction, be it the stones or the iron beams, said archaeologists and heritage conservationists.

They were speaking on the architectural marvel of Sun temple at a symposium ‘Konarka Manthan’ organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar. It was inaugurated by National Monument Authority chairperson Kishore Kumar Basa on Saturday.

The NMA chairperson delved into the historical perspective of monuments and shared the importance of exploring the mystery behind the construction of time-tested monuments like the Sun temple. He stressed on the ‘formation of new collective memory’ towards analysing the archaeological aspects of the ancient monuments of India. He said that the challenge for an archaeologist is to reconstruct the whole on the basis of partial remains and this can be addressed by collective efforts from different disciplines.