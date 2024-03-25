Odisha: Patients in lurch as radiodiagnosis tests delayed due to staff shortage in PRM MCH

BARIPADA: Patients at Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) here are a disgruntled lot over inadequate healthcare services due to prolonged staff shortage, particularly in the Radiodiagnosis Imaging (RI) department.

Two patients Basanti Das and Sukhamani Majhi, residents of Moroda village, narrated their ordeal for having to wait two months for ultrasound tests prescribed by OPD doctors. The RI department, grappling with a severe shortage of doctors, advised them to return after two months for the tests. Similarly, another patient Aparna Sahu from Ward 5 within Baripada municipality, was advised an ultrasound examination on urgent basis but had to return from the RI department on Saturday as they reportedly advised her to come after a month for the test. However, she managed to get the service on Sunday reportedly due to the intervention of some political leader.

Numerous OPD visitors face challenges in accessing facilities at the hospital and are forced to opt for costly alternatives at private clinics and laboratories, despite being entitled to free services.

Official sources reveal vacancies in critical positions since November 2021, including the head of department (HOD) and professor post in the RI department. Similarly, the position of associate professor in the department is lying vacant since the hospital was upgraded to a medical college in 2017, sources added.

Responding to concerns, the chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Abhay Das acknowledged coordination challenges between PRM MCH and the district headquarters hospital. “I will look into the matter and take necessary steps to fill the vacant positions soon,” he assured.