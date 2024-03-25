On the run for a year, two poachers nabbed in Odisha's Balasore

BALASORE: Forest officials of Kuldiha sanctuary on Sunday detained two armed poachers who were on the run for over a year after reportedly killing an elephant.

Balasore police and Similipal Tiger Protection Force (STPF) helped nab the two accused who were identified as Shiba Hansda (45) and Chhotray Murmu (42) of Kuldiha. At least two country-made guns were seized from their possession.

Taking to microblogging site X, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden Susanta Nana on Sunday said till now, 19 poachers have been arrested and 21 country-made guns seized from their possession.

On Friday and Saturday, police, forest officials and STPF arrested nine persons from various locations within Berhampur police limits here on charges of illegal possession of firearms and animal body parts. While seven poachers were arrested from Kutibandh, Tiakata and Raudia villages on the wee hours of Friday, two others were nabbed during a similar raid at Ashoknala and Kaimamudi on Saturday.

Assistant conservator of forests, Kuldiha wildlife sanctuary Prabir Kumar Murmu said acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted at Kutibandh, Tiakata and Raudia villages and the seven poachers arrested with country-made guns. The accused were identified as Ruhia Singh, Rabin Kisku, Binchu Kisku, Sukra Singh, Sunaram Singh, Goura Singh and Muna Singh.

On Saturday, Babaji Madhei from Ashoknala village and Baburam Tudu from Kainmunda village were arrested after similar raids. Berhampur IIC Suvendu Mishra said both Madhei and Tudu were booked under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. A case under Arms Act was registered against Madhei. “The duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody,” he added.