Orissa HC asks Kendrapara collector to comply with order on pension to widow

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed collector of Kendrapara Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas to comply within one more month its November 15, 2023 order regarding payment of family pension to Hara Sahoo, a 91-year-old widow, whose husband, a school teacher, died 46 years back.

The widow, who now stays with her son, daughter-in-law, three grandsons and two granddaughters at Palei Derakundi in Kendrapara district had filed a contempt petition through advocate Ganeswar Behera as the high court order had not been complied with.

The single judge bench of Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy on Friday said, “This contempt petition is disposed of by granting one-month further time to the contemnor to comply the order passed on November 15, 2023. However, if the order is not complied with within the extended time, it will be held as deliberate violation of this court’s order.”