Pradhan, Pradeep & Purohit find place in Odisha BJP list

BHUBANESWAR: Sending a clear message to the BJD that BJP means business when it comes to electoral politics, the saffron party on Sunday nominated Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy for Berhampur Parliamentary constituency while announcing its fifth list which included 18 candidates from Odisha.

Expectedly, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was nominated from Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the nomination. The saffron party also dropped four sitting MPs, while choosing five new faces for the Lok Sabha.

Once considered to be the Man Friday of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Ganjam politics for more than half of his unrivalled political domination in the state, Panigrahy has been chosen as the saffron party’s candidate in the crucial battle for power in the state.

The TNIE had reported that Panigrahy was the BJP’s choice for Berhampur Parliamentary seat after he joined the party two weeks back as he has the fire to take on the BJD because of his knowledge of the internal dynamics of the regional outfit in Ganjam, the home district of the Chief Minister.

The selection of candidates for 18 Lok Sabha seats in the state is almost on the expected lines barring Balasore where sitting MP Pratap Sarangi was repeated despite conjectures that he could be replaced by a new face.