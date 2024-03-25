Prey base boost can revive tiger population in Odisha's Satkosia: NTCA

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh lease of hope for the state government’s efforts to revive tiger population in Satkosia, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has underlined that focus on increasing prey base and promoting voluntary village relocation will create favourable environment for resumption of the big cat relocation project in the tiger reserve.

NTCA in its ‘Status of Tigers - Co-predators and prey in India - 2022’ report has stressed improved conservation approaches and obstacles faced in the previous reintroduction project that could lead to re-launch of the tiger relocation project in Satkosia. The tiger reserve spread over 963.87 km in Angul, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, and Boudh has a core area spanning 523.61 sq km and a buffer area of 440.26 sq km. It, however, has remained tiger less for over two years now after a lone tigress of the protected area went out of sight in 2022. Both the All India Tiger Estimation (AITE) - 2022 and All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) - 2023-24 exercises have failed to detect presence of the striped predator in the Tiger Reserve.

As per the NTCA report, an effort of 18,886 trap nights was invested during the 2022 head count exercise but not a single photograph of a tiger was obtained. In order to revive the big cat population at the tiger reserve, a pair of big cats Sundari and Mahavir was brought from Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh under the ambitious inter-state tiger reintroduction programme in 2018. However the project was suspended by NTCA as Mahavir died and Sundari left for Kanha after spending 28 months in Satkosia’s Raigoda enclosure.