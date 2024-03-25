Ravenshaw University researchers invent portable device for instant cancer detection

BHUBANESWAR: A group of researchers from Ravenshaw University has invented a unique diagnostic device that could revolutionise cancer detection in the country. The portable device can detect cancer instantly using microfluidics and biosensor technology.

The patent office of the Union government has recently issued the design patent for the portable cancer diagnostic device to the team of seven researchers led by head of Zoology department Prof Luna Samanta. The device features a user-friendly touchscreen display that guides users through sample collection and analysis process. It has a simple and secure port for inserting samples, compatible with various bodily fluids.

Soumya Ranjan Jena, a postdoctoral researcher, said though there are several techniques of cancer detection, sometimes the diagnosis gets delayed or the patient has to undergo a lot of trouble during the process. “Since traditional diagnostic methods often require sophisticated equipment, specialised laboratories, and are not readily accessible to everyone, especially to those residing in remote areas, there is a pressing need for more accessible, efficient, and accurate methods for early disease detection, particularly for conditions like cancer. Our device will detect cancer instantly from a minimum quantity of body fluids like blood,” he said.