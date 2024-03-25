Suspected tiger attacks on livestock sparks panic among residents in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped residents of villages near the north Ghumusur Forest Division in Ganjam district following the reported killing of three cattle, including a calf, suspectedly by a tiger near Buduli village. The villagers alleged the tiger is on the prowl under Bhanjanagar police limits since last Tuesday.

The presence of the tiger became apparent when a villager Santosh Gouda found three of his cattle missing from the shed in a cashew nut orchard at Kumutibanjar on the outskirts of the village last Wednesday. He raised an alarm and initiated a search along with fellow villagers. Tragically they found the carcass of a cow in a bush around 500 metre from the shed. The next day, another cow carcass with multiple injuries was found near the village, further confirming the villagers’ fears of a tiger roaming in the area.

On being informed, forest officials reached the spot but have so far been unable to trace the predator or its pug marks. They have installed six trap cameras at various locations near the spot and urged villagers to remain vigilant and safeguard their domestic animals.