Suspected tiger attacks on livestock sparks panic among residents in Odisha
BERHAMPUR: Panic gripped residents of villages near the north Ghumusur Forest Division in Ganjam district following the reported killing of three cattle, including a calf, suspectedly by a tiger near Buduli village. The villagers alleged the tiger is on the prowl under Bhanjanagar police limits since last Tuesday.
The presence of the tiger became apparent when a villager Santosh Gouda found three of his cattle missing from the shed in a cashew nut orchard at Kumutibanjar on the outskirts of the village last Wednesday. He raised an alarm and initiated a search along with fellow villagers. Tragically they found the carcass of a cow in a bush around 500 metre from the shed. The next day, another cow carcass with multiple injuries was found near the village, further confirming the villagers’ fears of a tiger roaming in the area.
On being informed, forest officials reached the spot but have so far been unable to trace the predator or its pug marks. They have installed six trap cameras at various locations near the spot and urged villagers to remain vigilant and safeguard their domestic animals.
Again on Friday, half-eaten parts of a calf were found near the area, confirming villagers’ doubts about the tiger’s presence. The wet soils from recent rains revealed some pug marks, further increasing anxiety among residents.
DFO Sudarshan Behera and his team reached the village to collect pug marks for verification to ascertain the presence of the wild animal.
Ranger Bimbadhar Sahu assured that efforts are underway to identify the wild animal species. “Post-mortem examinations were conducted on the carcasses, and additional trap cameras totalling 25 were installed in the area,” he said, adding, compensation will be provided to affected villagers based on autopsy reports.
Similar occurrences had taken place in February last year when a tiger reportedly killed a cow in Hatiguda village, triggering fear among residents. Incidents of suspected tiger attacks were also reported from Gajapati and Rayagada districts last year.