Talcher-Bimlagarh rail line project in Odisha scheduled for commissioning from April

ROURKELA: Despite persistent challenges and sluggish pace of work, the next two block sections of the much-anticipated Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project are scheduled for commissioning pending safety clearance from the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS).

On March 22, a trial run was conducted on the newly laid stretch spanning 9.77 km from Sunakhani to Samal.

Sources within the East Coast Railway (ECoR) disclosed that the commissioning process entails rigorous safety inspections and trial runs. Application has already been filed with the CRS and the ECoR is assured of getting safety clearance for the Sunakhani to Samal stretch in a week, while the next completed stretch of about 6.53 km from Samal to Parabil is all set to get clearance from the CRS by April, sources added.

Simultaneously, efforts are underway to advance the project’s next phase, encompassing a 14.2-km stretch between Parabil and Khamar. Additionally, construction activities including earthwork, bridge, and building construction are progressing along the 19.3-km stretch from Kharmar to Srirampur.