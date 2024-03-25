Three held with over 40 kg ganja in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

BARIPADA: Baripada Sadar police in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday arrested three peddlers and seized over 40 kg ganja from their possession. The trio was carrying the contraband from Betnoti to supply it in Baripada.

The accused identified as Sujit Kumar Naik (29) of Itamundi village, Bijay Kumar Naik (34) and Shiva Singh (31) of Bhalia village were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail application was rejected.

Inspector in-charge of Sadar police station Madumita Mohanty said basing on reliable information regarding transportation of ganja by a Mahindra Scorpio vehicle to Baripada from Betnoti area in the morning, a police team was formed led by sub-inspector Ashok Kumar Jena.

The team went to a location on NH-18 and intercepted the vehicle at Jatipura, a few metres from Itamundi chowk. During search the contraband packed in three bags were found from inside the vehicle.

Police seized the bags and took all the three along with the vehicle to the police station. During interrogation, the trio revealed they bought the contraband from Betnoti area and were transporting it to other peddlers to sell. The IIC said a case has been registered against the trio. Investigation is underway.