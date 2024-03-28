Angul district Congress in Odisha releases guarantee card ahead of polls

ANGUL: Ahead of the elections, the Angul District Congress released guarantee cards promising to provide benefits to the people. Promising five guarantees, the District Congress Committee president Sangram Mishra released the card at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The guarantee card is meant to provide betterment to the lives of the common people. First, Gruha Jyoti Yojana where every electricity consumer will get 200 units free of cost. The second promises jobs to 5 lakh youths with Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance per month,” explained Mishra. The third, he said, is about farmers, where they will get Rs 3,000 per quintal of paddy. The farmers will be free of loan and get Rs 2,000 per month as pension under Krusak Bandhu Yojana .

Mishra said the fourth guarantee is for women self-help group (SHG). “The loans of SHG members will be waived and the woman head of the house will get Rs 2,000 per month. Each family will be provided an LPG cylinder at Rs 500,” he further stated.

The fifth one guarantees health insurance per family to be enhanced to Rs 25 lakh. Besides, there will be an increase in allowance for the poor and widows. Mishra also said there will be 27 per cent reservation for the weaker sections of the people in education and in government services. “If Congress comes to power, all the five guarantees will become functional,” he added.

The PCC spokesperson Jagadananda Pradhan said the Congress party will go to the people banking on the failure of the BJP and BJD government. On Wednesday, Pradhan alleged that both the BJP and BJD governments are plundering the resources of the state and the country.