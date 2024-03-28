BJD’s 1st list has many surprise names for LS, not much change in Assembly

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday released its first list of candidates for the ensuing elections with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and party supremo announcing the names for 15 Lok Sabha and 72 Assembly seats. The party has changed candidates in 11 of the 15 Lok Sabha seats and set the stage for some high voltage fights in several constituencies.

While the chief minister will contest from his traditional Hinjili Assembly seat that he has won for five consecutive times, the poll battle to watch would be the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat where organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das will take on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Das, a three-time MLA from Jajpur seat, will for the first time fight the Lok Sabha polls while Pradhan will contest in a direct election after 15 years and also the first after becoming an Union minister in 2014.

Both Pradhan and Das have been active in Sambalpur for the last one year. Pradhan’s intention to contest from Sambalpur had been abundantly clear with his focus and frequent visits to the region. Das is the BJD observer for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituency and has been visiting all the seven Assembly segments of the Lok Sabha constituency regularly. Das has also constantly pitted himself against Pradhan on various platforms including X, where he regularly countered or challenged the latter on different issues concerning Odisha.

The prestigious Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat has also turned into an interesting affair with Naveen announcing the name of Manmath Routray, son of senior Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, hsours after he joined the party. The announcement came as a surprise as Shreemayee Mishra was projected as the party’s candidate from the constituency since the last one year. Mamath will take on sitting BJP MP and party’s national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi.