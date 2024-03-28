Couple held for duping investors of crores of rupees in Odisha

ROURKELA: Two months after detection of a Cambodia-based cyber fraud racket and arrest of six criminals, the Cyber Police of Rourkela with help of the Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested a couple from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad upon their arrival from Cambodia.

The arrested scamster couple identified as Harish Kurapati alias Harry and Naga Venkata Sowjanya Kurapati alias Lisa was produced before a court at Rourkela on Monday.

Rourkela SP Mitrabhanu Mohapatra said a complaint was received at the Cyber Police Station, Rourkela in December 2023 when a central government officer was duped of Rs 67.70 lakh. The investigation headed by Panposh SDPO Upasana Padhi led to the detection of the cyber crime racket operating from Cambodia and arrest of six cyber criminals from Punjab and Chhattisgarh earlier in January.

Following investigation, 16 people were identified and a lookout notice was issued against them. Upon the arrival of Harry and Lisa at Hyderabad, the BI informed Rourkela police leading to their arrest. SP informed interrogation of the couple led to several startling disclosures.