Curious case of Manmath: Family hurt, whispers in BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The turn of events following Manmath Routray, son of senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray joining BJD and his surprise announcement as the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency has made it clear that not everything is well in the ruling party.
The joining ceremony held at Sankha Bhawan here has not gone down well with a section of the party. Shreemayee Mishra who was projected as ruling party candidate from Bhubaneswar seat skipped the function at the party headquarters. Mishra remaining absent from the function would not have come as a surprise but for the fact that she is the party observer for the Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency.
Mishra for the last one year visited all the seven Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency to organise party workers as she was given the go ahead as the candidate. She had also organised all women workers’ convention in Ekamra Assembly segment which was attended several ministers and senior leaders of the party.
Mishra was also announced the party candidate by senior cabinet minister Ashok Panda at a workers’ conference two months back. The minister’s statement was, however, refuted by the party subsequently. It was, however, known to all in party circles that Mishra was being projected as the Bhubaneswar LS candidate to counter Aparajita Sarangi of the BJP.
Meanwhile, Routray senior has resigned from all committees of the state Congress after his son was announced as BJD candidate from the Lok Sabha constituency. In a letter to OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak, Routray said, “My son Manmath Routray joined the BJD against my advice. It has hurt me. Therefore, I am willing to tender resignation from all committees of the party.”
Routray, however, added he would remain in Congress till the end of his life. Earlier in the day, the Congress leader said he will not campaign for Manmath but will pray for his victory. He also urged his supporters to put their weight behind Manmath and ensure his win irrespective of the party. Manmath’s joining BJD has also come in for sharp criticism from his elder brother Siddhartha Routray who described him as opportunistic. “Such opportunistic behaviour has destroyed the good name my father had earned during the last 60 years,” Siddhartha said.