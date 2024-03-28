Curious case of Manmath: Family hurt, whispers in BJD

BHUBANESWAR: The turn of events following Manmath Routray, son of senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Routray joining BJD and his surprise announcement as the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency has made it clear that not everything is well in the ruling party.

The joining ceremony held at Sankha Bhawan here has not gone down well with a section of the party. Shreemayee Mishra who was projected as ruling party candidate from Bhubaneswar seat skipped the function at the party headquarters. Mishra remaining absent from the function would not have come as a surprise but for the fact that she is the party observer for the Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency.

Mishra for the last one year visited all the seven Assembly segments in the Lok Sabha constituency to organise party workers as she was given the go ahead as the candidate. She had also organised all women workers’ convention in Ekamra Assembly segment which was attended several ministers and senior leaders of the party.