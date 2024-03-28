ITI student held for hurling bomb in Odisha's Sambalpur, cops rule out communal angle

SAMBALPUR: A day after a bomb was allegedly hurled near the mosque in Peer Baba chowk of Sambalpur, the police on Wednesday arrested a 19-year-old youth in connection with the incident.

The accused was identified as Abhilash Mishra of Sunaripara in Bada Bazar under Town police limits. Police said the accused confessed to committing the crime and it was an act of revenge. There was no communal angle in the incident, said the police which found several tools and materials used in making pressure bomb from his house.

“After the investigation it was ascertained that it was a clear case of personal revenge and no communal angle is involved. Our team has worked relentlessly over the night to nab the accused in shortest possible time,” IG (Northern Range), Himanshu Lal said.

The IG said immediate steps were taken to prevent any law and order situation. Several teams were formed to collect CCTV footage, technical intelligence besides social media platforms were analysed on the basis of which the accused was arrested.

Sambalpur SP, Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo said Mishra is a second year ITI student and had selected the location considering the crowd and escape route. Besides, he assumed there were no CCTV cameras in the area, the SP further added.