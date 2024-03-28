Looming water crisis in Odisha's Ganjam as reservoirs dry up

BERHAMPUR: With the onset of summer, Ganjam district finds itself facing the challenge of depleting water in reservoirs and rivers. Communities across the district, from farmers in rural blocks to urban dwellers, are apprehensive of the impact as scarcity of water has started threatening agriculture activities and drinking water supply.
Rivers like Rushikulya, Badananadi, Bahuda, and Lohorakhandi, have dwindled to mere trickles while reservoirs including those in Bhanjanagar, Ghodahada, Baghalati are no better.
This year, apprehending heavy rain, the reservoirs released water with the intention to maintain stock. However, with scarce rainfall and substantial water released, the reservoirs are almost dried up. Even the Ghodahada reservoir considered the lifeline of Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi blocks, which once remained full even during peak summer, has dried up now.
The communities that depend on these water bodies for irrigation and daily sustenance are a worried lot. The situation is particularly dire for farmers in Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi blocks, where once-fertile lands now lie parched due to the absence of water in vital irrigation canals. As such, the farmers in both the blocks who had cultivated vegetables and other rabi crops are now staring at uncertainty as their crops have wilted.
Incidentally, on the bank of the reservoir, an eco-tourist spot was established with boating facilities. But since the level of water has depleted, tourist inflow has stopped. The crocodile sanctuary, sans sufficient water, too is in a bad state.
Though the prime reason behind the reservoirs drying up is attributed to lack of rain, the locals and farmers allege the situation arose due to lack of foresight of the dam authorities.
Similarly, the Baghalati dam, which irrigates the lands of Chikiti and Patrapur blocks has stopped releasing water through canals. As a result, cracks have started appearing on the cultivable lands.
The condition of Bhanjanagar reservoir is equally worrisome. A crucial source of drinking water for Bhanjanagar town and irrigation for surrounding agricultural lands, now holds very little water raising alarm among officials and residents alike.
As per official records,the reservoir currently has only 25 per cent water of its total capacity. While Bhanjanagar town needs 35 lakh litres of drinking water for its inhabitants, most of the need is met from the reservoir. “Now as the water stock has reduced, supply may be hampered in near future,” said assistant engineer of Bhanjanagar Public Health Department (PHD) Nityananda Behera.