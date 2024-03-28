Looming water crisis in Odisha's Ganjam as reservoirs dry up

BERHAMPUR: With the onset of summer, Ganjam district finds itself facing the challenge of depleting water in reservoirs and rivers. Communities across the district, from farmers in rural blocks to urban dwellers, are apprehensive of the impact as scarcity of water has started threatening agriculture activities and drinking water supply.

Rivers like Rushikulya, Badananadi, Bahuda, and Lohorakhandi, have dwindled to mere trickles while reservoirs including those in Bhanjanagar, Ghodahada, Baghalati are no better.

This year, apprehending heavy rain, the reservoirs released water with the intention to maintain stock. However, with scarce rainfall and substantial water released, the reservoirs are almost dried up. Even the Ghodahada reservoir considered the lifeline of Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi blocks, which once remained full even during peak summer, has dried up now.

The communities that depend on these water bodies for irrigation and daily sustenance are a worried lot. The situation is particularly dire for farmers in Digapahandi and Sanakhemundi blocks, where once-fertile lands now lie parched due to the absence of water in vital irrigation canals. As such, the farmers in both the blocks who had cultivated vegetables and other rabi crops are now staring at uncertainty as their crops have wilted.

Incidentally, on the bank of the reservoir, an eco-tourist spot was established with boating facilities. But since the level of water has depleted, tourist inflow has stopped. The crocodile sanctuary, sans sufficient water, too is in a bad state.