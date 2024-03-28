Man held with brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh in Odisha's Malgodam chowk

BALASORE: Jaleswar police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and seized 260 gram of brown sugar worth Rs 26 lakh from his possession during a raid conducted at Malgodam chowk. The arrested peddler is a native of Sekhbird area within Jaleswar police limits.

The name of the peddler was not disclosed with an intention to nab the entire network engaged in supply of illegal brown sugar in the locality. Jaleswar is considered as one of the brown sugar hubs.

Jaleswar SDPO Dilip Kumar Sahu said on being informed by reliable sources over peddling of brown sugar by a person in Malgodam chowk , a team of police rushed to the area, conducted a raid and found the accused in the chowk peddling brown sugar to his customers in the locality.

During the search, a mobile phone and cash of Rs 1,420 was also seized from his possession. He was apprehended and brought to the police station for interrogation.

A case was registered under NDPS Act. During investigation, police came to know he was arrested for the same case in 2022. He was later produced in the court and remained in judicial custody after his bail application was rejected, SDPO added.