Musicians make the most of electoral bandwagon in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Elections mean big business for the regional music industry. As political parties gear up for campaigning, musicians, lyricists, singers and record studios have started composing campaign songs, jingles and albums for them.

There are more than 100 music studios in the state, both big and small, with a majority of them concentrated in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Since candidates were announced by Congress and BJP, a majority of the studios have already received orders for campaign songs. And if industry sources are to be believed, those in the BJD camp who were confident of their candidature had approached music directors for their campaign songs even before the names were announced by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Musician Prem Anand, who recently composed ‘Phir Aayega Modi’ song that is part of BJP’s campaign video for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is currently a popular choice of leaders across the three main political parties. “It is a common belief that music pulls voters better than lengthy poll speeches. Which is why, demand for catchy campaign songs remains high till the elections are over. The candidates provide us themes and depending on their budget, either new tracks are composed or old hits rewritten based on political issues,” he said. At present, composition of such songs is underway and towards next week, voices of candidates would be recorded for narration, Anand added.