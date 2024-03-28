Musicians make the most of electoral bandwagon in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Elections mean big business for the regional music industry. As political parties gear up for campaigning, musicians, lyricists, singers and record studios have started composing campaign songs, jingles and albums for them.
There are more than 100 music studios in the state, both big and small, with a majority of them concentrated in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar. Since candidates were announced by Congress and BJP, a majority of the studios have already received orders for campaign songs. And if industry sources are to be believed, those in the BJD camp who were confident of their candidature had approached music directors for their campaign songs even before the names were announced by party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.
Musician Prem Anand, who recently composed ‘Phir Aayega Modi’ song that is part of BJP’s campaign video for 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is currently a popular choice of leaders across the three main political parties. “It is a common belief that music pulls voters better than lengthy poll speeches. Which is why, demand for catchy campaign songs remains high till the elections are over. The candidates provide us themes and depending on their budget, either new tracks are composed or old hits rewritten based on political issues,” he said. At present, composition of such songs is underway and towards next week, voices of candidates would be recorded for narration, Anand added.
Not just popular Odia songs, Sambalpuri hits are also much in demand for election campaigns. “New songs like ‘Kulfi Rani Chocobar’, ‘Laharmani’ besides old Sambalpuri hits are much in demand this time. If the budget is high, new tracks are composed for leaders,” said Sambalpuri singer and lyricist Saswat Tripathy. In southern Odisha, songs in Desia and Telugu languages are also composed. Not just local singers, parties are roping in Bollywood singers like Kailash Kher and others for singing tracks for them this time. Musicians said the recordings will continue till the elections are over as candidates want a steady supply of songs and recorded speeches. Also, the elections for them means more money than regular film songs.
While a popular musician makes a minimum of Rs 1 lakh for writing and composing one or two songs along with a few jingles besides recording speeches of politicians, lesser known singers, particularly those from melody background, and composers make anywhere between Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 per song.
“This arrangement apart, politicians prefer a package of 30 to 40 songs which they use throughout the campaigning period. Through this package, even a new or small-time singer makes close to Rs 1 lakh during the period,” said musician Prashant Padhi, who also owns a studio in Bhubaneswar.
