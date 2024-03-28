Odisha to sign MoU on PM SHRI schools with Centre

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will sign an MoU with the Ministry of Education for implementing the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme. The pact will be signed before beginning of the 2024-25 academic session.

This was informed by the ministry on Wednesday. The PM SHRI schools are National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) exemplar schools. “This partnership between the Odisha government and the Ministry of Education, government of India, signifies stronger Centre-state relations. We enthusiastically support this initiative as it reflects our collective dedication to strengthen school education and ensure the comprehensive development of students in Odisha,” the ministry stated in an X post.

On March 22, commissioner-cum-secretary of School and Mass Education department Aswathy S had written to the ministry on the state’s decision to establish PM SHRI schools in Odisha. Aswathy informed for the purpose, a state-level committee headed by her had been constituted.

“Based on the recommendation of the committee, the MoU for establishing PM SHRI schools will be signed prior to the 2024-25 session,” she wrote. The commissioner further requested the ministry to release the third installment for the 2023-24 financial year towards implementation of Samagra Shikshya in the state.

Under the PM Schools scheme, the ministry has set a target to upgrade 14,500 schools to cover 1.8 million students. It also aims to ensure these schools serve as model institutes and encapsulate the spirit of NEP-2020.