Two inter-state drug peddlers nabbed in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Berhampur police on Wednesday arrested two inter-state ganja smugglers including a kingpin and handed them to Mumbai and Chennai police respectively in separate incidents.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said, the accused kingpin Ranjan Nayak (34) of Dharampur village under Digapahandi police station was absconding since 2021. A case was registered against him under NDPS Act in Mumbai.

To nab him, a team of Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) unit along with Mumbai Commissionerate reached out to Berhampur police for assistance. On being informed, Digapahandi police team arrested Ranjan and handed him to ANC, Mumbai. Earlier, his associate Lakmidar Pradhan was also arrested in the same case, SP added. In a similar incident, another inter-state ganja smuggler K Hrushikesh Reddy was arrested by Golanthara police and handed to Tamil Nadu (TN) police team on Wednesday. The 26-year-old accused of Hantulu village under Golanthara police station was wanted under NDPS Act since 2022. He was absconding since the date of registration of the case. An FIR was lodged against him at Chennai’s Gummudipundi PEW police station in 2022.

A team of Prohibition Enforcement Wing, TN and Chennai’s Gummudipundi police reached out to Berhampur police for assistance. Following which, Golanthara police team conducted a raid and nabbed the absconding accused and handed him to Tamil Nadu police team.