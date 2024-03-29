BJD struggles for candidate in Chitrakonda Assembly seat

MALKANGIRI: The BJD has nominated Manas Madkami, the district unit president, as its candidate for Malkangiri assembly segment, yet it grapples with the problem of finding the right candidate for Chitrakonda segment. To compound the problems, one of the aspiring candidates and former MLA Dambaru Sisa, elected from the constituency on a BJD ticket in 2014, resigned from the ruling party on Thursday.
The delay in announcing a candidate has left party hopefuls anxious. Amidst at least three contenders vying for the ST seat, including the incumbent MLA Purna Chandra Baka and his niece Laxmipriya Nayak, the competition for the party ticket intensifies. An inspector ranked police officer in Swabhiman Anchal is also eyeing to join the fray if nominated.
While Baka and Nayak are actively lobbying for the party ticket, the police officer is enhancing his support base. On the other hand, villagers and party workers from multiple blocks are seen organising meetings opposing Nayak’s candidature though the decision rests with the BJD leadership.
Chitrakonda has predominantly been a Congress stronghold, with the party clinching victory six times out of the 11 elections held between 1974 and 2019. Political analysts feel that the ruling party may opt for a fresh face to replicate the 2019 electoral outcome.