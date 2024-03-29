BJD struggles for candidate in Chitrakonda Assembly seat

The delay in announcing a candidate has left party hopefuls anxious. Amidst at least three contenders vying for the ST seat, including the incumbent MLA Purna Chandra Baka and his niece Laxmipriya Nayak, the competition for the party ticket intensifies. An inspector ranked police officer in Swabhiman Anchal is also eyeing to join the fray if nominated.

While Baka and Nayak are actively lobbying for the party ticket, the police officer is enhancing his support base. On the other hand, villagers and party workers from multiple blocks are seen organising meetings opposing Nayak’s candidature though the decision rests with the BJD leadership.