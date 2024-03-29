Buzz over Sarkhel’s presence at protest meet in Odisha

PARADIP: The presence of former Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel at the protest meeting held by BJD leaders against Paradip MLA Sambit Routray at Sankha Bhavan in Bhubaneswar has sparked speculation about his intentions to secure a party ticket from the Assembly seat.

On Wednesday, BJD leaders from Paradip led by former chairman of Kujang block Smruti Ranjan Behera held a meeting with the party’s organising secretary Pranab Prakash Dash and Jagatsinghpur observer Arun Sahoo to express their dissatisfaction over Routray’s performance as a legislator. They also requested the BJD high command to not give the party ticket to Routray or his family members from Paradip.

After spotting Sarkhel at the meeting, the BJD leaders raised questions over his motive and suspected that he might be lobbying for a party ticket either for himself or for his wife Monidipa Sarkhel from Paradip Assembly seat.

Political observers said Sarkhel might be trying to capitalise on the dispute involving Routray and the BJD leaders of Paradip. He might be eyeing the party ticket in case Routray is not selected by the BJD due to the discord among local leaders.

BJD leader Tapan Samantray, who was present at the meet, said, “When we raised questions over Sarkhel’s presence, district observer Arun Sahoo clarified that he was not lobbying for a party ticket. Instead, he was seeking a position in the Krushak cell of BJD.” Sarkhel and his wife had joined the ruling party earlier this month.