Kaleram confident of BJP victory in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Kaleram Majhi, the BJP candidate for Koraput Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency, has expressed confidence in the party’s prospects in the tribal-dominated region.

Majhi on Thursday highlighted the developmental initiatives spearheaded by the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting their positive impact on tribal communities.

Majhi said the BJP is committed to people and has come up with a multitude of schemes benefiting people across sections, including those in tribal areas. He criticised the state government for allegedly exploiting central schemes for vested interests. “I will let people know PM Modi’s development agenda to garner public support. We have numerous achievements and will present these issues to the people in the run up to the elections. We firmly believe that this time, the voters of Koraput will reject both Congress and BJD candidates and extend their support to the BJP,” reiterated Majhi.

He also spoke on the extensive organisational network of the BJP across constituency areas.

Earlier, activists from Koraput extended a warm welcome to Majhi at the local BJP office. Koraput district unit president Sumant Kumar Pradhan, Rayagada unit president Siba Patnaik and state BJP secretary Purnima Nayak were present.