Man held with deer hides, air guns in Odisha

BALASORE: Investigating a domestic abuse case, Balasore Town police on Thursday stumbled upon wildlife products, arms and ammunition used to poach animals.

The accused, 42-year-old Mukti Kumar Rana of Barabati village, was arrested. Police seized a couple of deer hides, five air guns, six arrows, 21 cartridges, 23 boxes of pellets and six empty cartridges from his house.

Balasore City DSP Gayatri Pradhan said Mukti’s wife Priyanka Rana (36) had filed a complaint accusing her husband and in-laws of torturing her at home. The accused were also allegedly threatening to kill her with their air gun.

Basing on the complaint, police launched an investigation. On Thursday, a team of police reached the accused’s house and came across the wildlife items and the weapons.

Pradhan said during interrogation, Mukti revealed that his forefathers had kept the deer hides in the house. He also claimed his parents were into poaching deer in the forest.

The deer hides, arms and ammunition were seized. A case was registered and the accused arrested under sections 498 (A), 294, 323, 354, 307, 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC. The accused was produced in court and further investigation is underway, the DSP added.