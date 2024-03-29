Police take Golden Singh on 2-day remand in Odisha

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Thursday took Golden Singh, the kingpin of an arms smuggling syndicate busted recently, on two-day remand.

Sources said, police had urged Judicial Magistrate, First Class (JMFC), Cuttack (Rural) to take Golden on remand for three days. However, the court allowed police to take him on remand for two days. A special team of police headed by ACP Arun Swain and Jagatpur IIC Om Prakash Mohanty are interrogating Golden to elicit more information on his links with criminals in Cuttack urban police district (UPD).

Besides, police teams from Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda and Bhubaneswar UPD are slated to quiz Golden to unearth his links with criminals in their respective jurisdictions. “We hope to get information on his links with more criminals during interrogation in Cuttack and its adjacent districts. Hence more criminals are likely to be arrested and more illegal firearms and ammunition likely be seized,” said a senior police officer.

The Street Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) of Cuttack UPD had recently busted the inter-state arms smuggling syndicate with arrest of four criminals. During interrogation, it came to light that the illegal business had its origin in Munger and Jamui districts of Bihar.

Soon, a team of Jagatpur police station and special squad led by sub-inspector Sunil Yadav reached Bihar and with the assistance of STF, Bihar nabbed Golden after raiding various places on Sunday.