Brace for hot, humid weather in Odisha, warns IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Summer is here and will be fierce as ever. The regional Met office has asked citizens of the state to brace for hot and humid weather as parts of Odisha are likely to witness maximum (day) temperature up to 40 degree Celsius in the next four to five days. The office has advised citizens to take precautionary measures while venturing out of their houses during daytime.

The state is already experiencing sweltering conditions for the last two days. The Met office attributed the rise in the mercury level to prevailing dry conditions and high solar insolation over most parts of the state. The maximum temperature is likely to further rise by 2 degree C at a few places in interior Odisha during the next 48 hours and there will be no large change thereafter, said the Met office.

Once the mercury level shoots up, the maximum temperature will hover between 38 degree C and 40 degree C at many places in interior districts and between 36 degree C and 38 degree C over coastal districts during next four to five days. Minimum (night) temperature is also expected to rise by 2 degree C to 3 degree C in the next four to five days at many places in the state. The night temperature will be around 24 degree C to 26 degree C in coastal districts and 21 degree C to 23 degree C in interior districts during the period.