CAPFs to be deployed in 125 critical booths of Odisha's twin city: Panda

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police has intensified enforcement for free, fair and peaceful conduct of general elections, said Twin City police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Monday.

Addressing mediapersons here Panda said, “There are seven Assembly constituencies under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Commissionerate Police. Of the total 722 booths under the constituencies, as many as 125 have been identified as critical. We have already held discussions within Bhubaneswar and Cuttack UPD for initiating extra measures including deployment of central force at the critical booths.”

As part of the police’s enforcement, Rs 2 lakh in cash, illicit foreign and country liquor worth Rs 30 lakh, 178 kg ganja and 566 gram brown sugar have been seized in the last three months, he said.

The Commissionerate Police has already booked 63 habitual offenders under section 110 of CrPC. Cases have been registered under section 107 of CrPC against 1,332 persons having criminal antecedents. While 283 non-bailable warrants have already been executed, 220 have been recalled. All police stations have been instructed to post the NBW on their respective notice boards and paste a copy in front of houses if a warrantee is untraceable, informed Panda.

The commissioner said as many as 10 firearms have so far been seized. “The kingpin of the arm smuggling syndicate who was arrested from Munger in Bihar is being interrogated and we hope to crack down on the illegal arms and ammunition trade. Steps are being taken for identification, externment or booking of notorious criminals under NSA. As per the instruction of Election Commission, as many as 297 licensed gun so far have been deposited and the process of deposition is on,” said Panda.

The Commissionerate Police has received one company of CRPF with whom flag marches are being conducted in association with local police stations, he informed.