Form fill-up for enrolment to ITIs to start from April 1

BHUBANESWAR: The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has announced to initiate the admission process to different Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) for the 2024-25 academic session from beginning of April.

As per officials of the Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET), that functions under the SDTE department, the online form fill-up process for admission of students to government and private ITIs will commence on the students academic management system (SAMS) portal from April 1.

Students who have attained the age of 14 or will be attaining it by August 1, 2024, will be eligible to apply for admission to ITIs, stated DTET in its notice. It stated students seeking to apply for enrolment to ITIs are required to register themselves in the SAMS portal first and after publication of the Class X board results, they can upload their marksheet and other required documents in the portal.

The DTET has also issued helpline number - 155335 and 1800-345-6770 to address admission related queries. DTET officials said the process for granting new affiliation, extension of existing affiliation, inclusion of new trades in ITIs, both government and private, is also underway and will continue till April 30.

The department had carried out enrolment process for 83,672 seats in the ITIs and Industrial Training Centres (ITCs) in the 2023-24 academic session. However, close to 40 per cent seats, mostly in private institutes, remained vacant prompting the department to extend dates for spot admission multiple times.