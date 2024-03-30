Implement IEMS to check road fatalities: Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is yet to communicate its decision on making provisions of intelligent enforcement management system (IEMS) in the scope of work of national highways to curb road accidents, the state government has decided to implement it on select roads in Odisha.

The Transport department has urged the Public Works Department (PWD) and Rural Development department for provisioning of IEMS on newly constructed roads and during expansion of existing roads in the state. As per road accident statistics, as many as 3,861 fatalities were recorded on national highways under the jurisdiction of state PWD, major district roads and other district roads (arterial roads) in 2022. The state reported 5,696 road deaths in 2023.

It is also observed that 67 per cent of deaths were due to over speeding and eight per cent due to wrong side driving. Two-wheelers were involved in 43 per cent of the accidents and 45.6 per cent of the deaths. Most of the two-wheeler riders were not using helmets at the time of the accident. Expressing concern over the rising road accidents, principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee urged the principal secretaries of both the departments to take steps for inclusion of IEMS in the scope of work, estimate of construction and improvement of roads.