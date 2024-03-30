Inspection of newly-laid railway track in Odisha's Angul district ends

ROURKELA: The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) for south eastern circle, Brajesh Kumar Mishra, on Friday concluded inspection of the newly-laid 9.77 km-long railway track between Sunakhani and Samal in Angul district, as part of the Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project.

Mishra along with senior authorities of ECoR including Khurda Road divisional railway manager HS Bajwa and chief engineer AK Saxena inspected the tracks, major and minor bridges and tunnels earlier in the week. The mandatory completion of the CRS inspection paves way for commissioning of the said portion of the track.

With this, the total completed stretch of the project from Talcher end increased to 27.39 km as earlier in January 2020, a stretch of 17.62 km from Talcher to Sunakhani was commissioned. The ECoR targets to complete CRS inspection of the next stretch of 6.53 km from Samal to Parabil in April, sources said.

Ranjit Swain of the Odisha Rail Users’ Multimodal Connectivity Forum welcomed the development and hoped for timely completion of the entire project length of 149.78 km from Talcher to Bimlagarh covering Angul, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts.