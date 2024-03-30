Man held for molesting 3-yr-old in Odisha's Gajapati district

Berhampur: Police on Friday arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl of a daily wager family at Mohana in Gajapati district.

The accused, Balaram Naik, is a resident of Asahi village within Mohana police limits. Sources said on Thursday evening, the girl was playing outside her house as her parents, both daily wagers, were yet to return from work. The accused arrived on the spot and finding the toddler alone, lured her on the pretext of buying her snacks from a nearby shop. Naik took the girl to a placed covered with bushes and allegedly molested her. When she became unconscious, he fled from the spot.

When the girl’s family returned home and could not find her, they launched a frantic search. Subsequently, they found her lying unconscious near a bush and rushed her to the local hospital.

On Friday, the parents lodged a complaint with Mohana police. Basing on the FIR, police registered a case and arrested Naik.