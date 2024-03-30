NHRC seeks report on denial of basic rights to villagers in Odisha's Naradmunda village

BHUBANESWAR: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought for an action taken report (ATR) from the collector of Dhenkanal on denial of houses to the residents of Naradmunda village under Kankadahada block.

The NHRC passed the order acting on a petition filed by lawyer and human rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. “None of the villagers has a pucca house in Naradmunda due to the administrative apathy,” he pointed out.

The Commission took note of the failure on part of the district administration and asked the collector to comply with the action taken report. Tripathy had drawn the attention of the apex human rights panel about denial of benefits of social welfare schemes including housing and toilets and other basic rights of Naradmunda villagers.

In another case, the NHRC has also summoned the collector on deprivation of bare necessities and basic amenities to more than 500 poor ST and SC families living in Ekul, Sekul, Kourt, Putipal, Kerujuli and Pakatamunda villages under Kankadahada block.

“The villages have long been grappling with severe connectivity issues, causing distress among the inhabitants for generations. They are suffering due to the apathetic attitude of the state government,” Tripathy alleged. The NHRC has forwarded its order to the chief secretary for information and action. The collector has been asked to submit the action taken report within four weeks in both the cases.