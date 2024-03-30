Odisha: Discontentment brews in BJD’s Patkura unit over candidate selection

KENDRAPARA: Discontent is brewing in BJD’s Patkura unit over the party’s decision to field Aravind Mohapatra from the Assembly seat.

A section of BJD leaders are unhappy as Aravind, son of former minister Bijay Mohapatra, bagged the ticket a few days after joining the party. There has been a flurry of activities in the BJD camp to oppose the 41-year-old’s candidature.

“We are determined to oppose Aravind’s candidature. A large number of BJD supporters have already suggested that the party should change the candidate as chances of Aravind winning are poor,” said a BJD leader of Patkura on the condition of anonymity.

Sources said Aravind’s nomination has led to discontent among loyal BJD leaders and workers who are feeling left out. “Aravind’s father Bijay is a long-time bete noire of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He has been criticising the BJD government over several issues for the last more than two decades. However, the party chose to field him in Patkura. We will soon urge the chief minister to reverse his decision for the benefit of BJD and people of Patkura,” said Rajendra Rout, another local BJD leader.