Odisha: Dismay follows joy for BJP as two vital leaders quit

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Upbeat over several high-profile acquisitions in the recent days, the BJP, however, suffered a double jolt on Friday as sitting MLA from Nilagiri Sukant Nayak and Cuttack district president Prakash Behera quit the party.

The government engineer-turned-politician Nayak had made his entry into politics with BJD and won his first Assembly election from the seat in 2014. In 2019, he switched to BJP and was able to successfully retain the seat.

Sources said Nayak will again return to BJD in a day or two. The regional outfit is likely to field him from the very seat. Differences with BJP Lok Sabha candidate Pratap Chandra Sarangi from Balasore Lok Sabha seat is being cited as the reason for his resignation. Sarangi represented Nilagiri seat twice in 2004 and 2009, first as a BJP candidate and then as an independent. Nayak, however, maintained he will reveal the reason behind his resignation from BJP at the right time.

Cuttack BJP president Behera’s resignation from the primary membership of the party is crucial ahead of elections as it is an indication that all is not well in the BJP in such an important district. Sources said Behera was not happy with Bhartruhari Mahtab joining BJP and the possibility of the party fielding him from Cuttack Lok Sabha seat. Behera was reportedly an aspirant for the Lok Sabha seat.