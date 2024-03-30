Odisha: Pregnant woman dies of ‘medical neglect’, brother killed in mishap

BERHAMPUR: In a cruel turn of fate, a 40-year-old man on way to see his dead pregnant sister was killed after he fell off his speeding motorcycle in Ganjam’s Aska on Friday.

Police identified the deceased as Babula Behera of Sunapalli village. Babula’s younger sister Anjali, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries in the mishap. The duo was reportedly on way to Aska sub-divisional hospital (SDH) where their pregnant sister Sandhya Rani Behera (35) had alleged died due to medical negligence on Thursday night.

Sources said Sandhya complained of labour pain and was admitted to the SDH on Thursday evening. Though her condition was serious, the doctors allegedly kept her unattended for more than two hours. A doctor agreed to check her after repeated persuasion by her family members. But by then, Sandhya had already breathed her last.

Alleging that Sandhya died due to medical negligence, family members and locals created a scene at the hospital. They demanded an impartial probe into the pregnant woman’s death.

Meanwhile, after receiving the news of Sandhya’s death, Babula and Anjali left their home on a motorcycle to see their deceased sister. But on the way, they met with an accident and suffered critical injuries. Both of them were rushed to Aska SDH where Babula was pronounced dead. Anjali was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

Later in the day, additional director of Public Health (family welfare) Sarojini Devi reached the SDH, questioned the staff and also recorded the statements of Sandhya’s relatives.

Though Sarojini refused to divulge any detail of her findings, she admitted that Sandhya would have survived had she been referred to MKCG MCH soon after her admission to the SDH. The district health authorities said strict action would be taken against the SDH staff if they are found guilty of medical negligence.