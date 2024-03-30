Parties activate students’ wings to woo young voters on the campuses in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As the state braces for elections, the students’ wings of political parties are drawing up agendas to attract young and new voters from colleges and universities. The agendas include several promises for students and a few demands, the prominent among them being the students union elections.

There are 7.99 lakh first-time voters (in the 18 to 19 age group), who constitute around 2.39 per cent of the total 3.34 crore voters in the state. Most of them are enrolled in higher educational institutions.

While BJD’s students’ wing Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and BJP’s Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are preparing their students’ manifestos, Congress’ state unit of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has listed out nine promises for students that it promises to fulfil if voted to power. NSUI will launch its ‘9 guarantees’ for students on Saturday.

The BCJD on Friday began a four-day district-level campaign to invite suggestions from the students’ community on development of higher education sector in the state. Observers of BCJD are reaching out to students at the district level to collect their suggestions. “These suggestions will be screened and included in a student manifesto that the party is preparing along with its poll manifesto. If the BJD is voted to power, we will get the suggestions in the student manifesto approved in the government’s first cabinet meeting,” said Debi Ranjan Tripathy, president of BCJD.